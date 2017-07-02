Rays' Dickerson headed to the All-Star Game

Corey Dickerson hit a bouncing pitch from Texas Rangers right-hander Nick Martinez and looped a standup double down the third-base line on May 30, 2017. (Photo: Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports)

Tampa Bay Rays Corey Dickerson is in!

The designated hitter was named to the American League All-Star Team on Sunday after winning the fan vote.

"That was the best part about it," Dickerson told our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times on Sunday. "To me emotionally, for me and my family, to win the fan vote was even more special, even though it would have been special to just make the team in general.

"But winning the fan vote showed how much the fans care, and how much it is a fan's game. It feels like that hard work is appreciated, and I'm very thankful."

No other Rays were voted in, but first baseman Logan Morrison, who ranks second in the AL with 24 homers, was named to the five-man ballot for the 32nd and final spot on the roster, with voting at mlb.com running through 4 p.m. Thursday, the Times said.

Dickerson is only the fourth Rays player to be voted onto the team. The others were Evan Longoria, Carl Crawford and Jose Canseco.

The game will be played July 11 in Miami.

Here are the lineups

American League starters

C: Salvador Perez, Royals

1B: Justin Smoak, Blue Jays

2B: Jose Altuve, Astros

SS: Carlos Correa, Astros

3B: Jose Ramirez, Indians

OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees

OF: Mike Trout, Angels

OF: George Springer, Astros

DH: Corey Dickerson, Rays

AL Reserves:

Yonder Alonso, 1B, Athletics

Mookie Betts, OF, Red Sox

Michael Brantley, OF, Indians

Starlin Castro, 2B, Yankees

Nelson Cruz, DH, Mariners

Avisail Garcia, OF, White Sox

Francisco Lindor, SS, Indians

Miguel Sano, 3B, Twins

Gary Sanchez, C, Yankees

Jonathan Schoop, 2B, Orioles

AL Pitchers:

Dellin Betances, Yankees

Yu Darvish, Rangers

Michael Fulmer, Tigers

Craig Kimbrel, Red Sox

Dallas Keuchel, Astros

Corey Kluber, Indians

Lance McCullers, Astros

Andrew Miller, Indians

Chris Sale, Red Sox

Ervin Santana, Twins

Luis Severino, Yankees

Jason Vargas, Royals

NL Starters:

C: Buster Posey, Giants

1B: Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals

2B: Daniel Murphy, Nationals

SS: Zack Cozart, Reds

3B: Nolan Arenado, Rockies

OF: Charlie Blackmon, Rockies

OF: Bryce Harper, Nationals

OF: Marcell Ozuna, Marlins

NL Reserves:

Cody Bellinger, OF, Dodgers

Michael Conforto, OF, Mets

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Diamondbacks

Josh Harrison, 2B, Pirates

Ender Inciarte, OF, Braves

Jake Lamb, 3B, Diamondbacks

DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Rockies

Yadier Molina, C, Cardinals

Corey Seager, SS, Dodgers

Giancarlo Stanton, OF, Marlins

Joey Votto, 1B, Reds

NL Pitchers:

Wade Davis, Cubs

Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks

Brad Hand, Padres

Greg Holland, Rockies

Kenley Jansen, Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

Corey Knebel, Brewers

Carlos Martinez, Cardinals

Pat Neshek, Phillies

Robbie Ray, Diamondbacks

Max Scherzer, Nationals

Stephen Strasburg, Nationals

