Rays' Dickerson headed to the All-Star Game

Tampa Bay Rays Corey Dickerson is in!
The designated hitter was named to the American League All-Star Team on Sunday after winning the fan vote.
"That was the best part about it," Dickerson told our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times on Sunday. "To me emotionally, for me and my family, to win the fan vote was even more special, even though it would have been special to just make the team in general.
"But winning the fan vote showed how much the fans care, and how much it is a fan's game. It feels like that hard work is appreciated, and I'm very thankful."
No other Rays were voted in, but first baseman Logan Morrison, who ranks second in the AL with 24 homers, was named to the five-man ballot for the 32nd and final spot on the roster, with voting at mlb.com running through 4 p.m. Thursday, the Times said.
Dickerson is only the fourth Rays player to be voted onto the team. The others were Evan Longoria, Carl Crawford and Jose Canseco.
The game will be played July 11 in Miami.
Here are the lineups
American League starters
- C: Salvador Perez, Royals
- 1B: Justin Smoak, Blue Jays
- 2B: Jose Altuve, Astros
- SS: Carlos Correa, Astros
- 3B: Jose Ramirez, Indians
- OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees
- OF: Mike Trout, Angels
- OF: George Springer, Astros
- DH: Corey Dickerson, Rays
AL Reserves:
- Yonder Alonso, 1B, Athletics
- Mookie Betts, OF, Red Sox
- Michael Brantley, OF, Indians
- Starlin Castro, 2B, Yankees
- Nelson Cruz, DH, Mariners
- Avisail Garcia, OF, White Sox
- Francisco Lindor, SS, Indians
- Miguel Sano, 3B, Twins
- Gary Sanchez, C, Yankees
- Jonathan Schoop, 2B, Orioles
AL Pitchers:
- Dellin Betances, Yankees
- Yu Darvish, Rangers
- Michael Fulmer, Tigers
- Craig Kimbrel, Red Sox
- Dallas Keuchel, Astros
- Corey Kluber, Indians
- Lance McCullers, Astros
- Andrew Miller, Indians
- Chris Sale, Red Sox
- Ervin Santana, Twins
- Luis Severino, Yankees
- Jason Vargas, Royals
NL Starters:
- C: Buster Posey, Giants
- 1B: Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals
- 2B: Daniel Murphy, Nationals
- SS: Zack Cozart, Reds
- 3B: Nolan Arenado, Rockies
- OF: Charlie Blackmon, Rockies
- OF: Bryce Harper, Nationals
- OF: Marcell Ozuna, Marlins
NL Reserves:
- Cody Bellinger, OF, Dodgers
- Michael Conforto, OF, Mets
- Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Diamondbacks
- Josh Harrison, 2B, Pirates
- Ender Inciarte, OF, Braves
- Jake Lamb, 3B, Diamondbacks
- DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Rockies
- Yadier Molina, C, Cardinals
- Corey Seager, SS, Dodgers
- Giancarlo Stanton, OF, Marlins
- Joey Votto, 1B, Reds
NL Pitchers:
- Wade Davis, Cubs
- Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks
- Brad Hand, Padres
- Greg Holland, Rockies
- Kenley Jansen, Dodgers
- Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
- Corey Knebel, Brewers
- Carlos Martinez, Cardinals
- Pat Neshek, Phillies
- Robbie Ray, Diamondbacks
- Max Scherzer, Nationals
- Stephen Strasburg, Nationals
