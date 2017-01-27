Rays Fan Fest returns on Feb. 4 at Tropicana Field

Rays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier is the center of a photo during the Fan Fest in 2016. WTSP photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Fans of the Tampa Bay Rays won’t have to wait for pitchers and catchers to report, they can get a taste of baseball at the team’s Fan Fest on Feb. 4.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tropicana Field. Admission and parking are free. Dozens of current and former players and coaches will attend along with mascots Raymond and DJ Kitty.

Fans are invited to take photos in the Rays dugout and then tour the clubhouse, and more than 40 major league alumni will be signing autographs.

Also, fans have the opportunity to compete against Rays players at tailgate games, including 22-player foosball, pop-a-shot, air hockey, giant Jenga, ping pong and more.

For the youngsters, there will be: Reading with the Rays, speed pitch, batting cages and home run derby; and baseball clinics in the infield, Kids Run the Bases and a High Five Station with Rays players.

Fans can purchase game-used and autographed memorabilia dating back to the club’s inaugural season at the Rays Charity Yard Sale. For the first time, all items in the 162 Landing area of the Charity Yard Sale will be $5 each. All proceeds benefit the Rays Baseball Foundation.

Rays tickets also will be on sale.

For more information, go to raysbaseball.com/FanFest.

Rays players, coaches planning to attend:

Willy Adames

Chris Archer

Xavier Cedeño

Jose De León

Ryan Garton

Taylor Guerrieri

Chih-Wei Hu

Kevin Kiermaier

Luke Maile

Jake Odorizzi

Daniel Robertson

Steven Souza Jr.

Ryan Stanek

Chase Whitley

Ryan Yarbrough

Kevin Cash

Chad Mottola

Tom Foley



Former players planning to attend (* former Rays):

Craig Anderson

Jim Archer

Rolando Arrojo*

Carl Boles

Dewon Brazelton*

Glenn Beckert

Lance Carter*

Casey Cox

Orestes Destrade

Mike Devereaux

Mike DiFelice*

Rich Folkers

Ken Frailing

John Frascatore

Wayne Garrett

Travis Hafner

Toby Hall*

Chris Heintz

Bill Hepler

Roberto Hernandez*

Tom Hume

Darold Knowles

Reggie Jefferson

Greg Jones

Dave LaPoint

Seth McClung*

Bill Nahorodny

Tom Niedenfuer

John O’Donoghue

Jim Perry

Gary Peters

Josh Phelps*

Travis Phelps*

Rick Reichardt

Bryan Rekar*

Jason Romano*

Richie Scheinblum

Bill Stein

Bob Stinson

Brian Stokes*

Anthony Telford

Rich Thompson*

Brian Tollberg

Doug Waechter*

Dan Wheeler*

Mark Whiten

