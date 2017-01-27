Rays Fan Fest returns on Feb. 4 at Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Fans of the Tampa Bay Rays won’t have to wait for pitchers and catchers to report, they can get a taste of baseball at the team’s Fan Fest on Feb. 4.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tropicana Field. Admission and parking are free. Dozens of current and former players and coaches will attend along with mascots Raymond and DJ Kitty.
Fans are invited to take photos in the Rays dugout and then tour the clubhouse, and more than 40 major league alumni will be signing autographs.
Also, fans have the opportunity to compete against Rays players at tailgate games, including 22-player foosball, pop-a-shot, air hockey, giant Jenga, ping pong and more.
For the youngsters, there will be: Reading with the Rays, speed pitch, batting cages and home run derby; and baseball clinics in the infield, Kids Run the Bases and a High Five Station with Rays players.
Fans can purchase game-used and autographed memorabilia dating back to the club’s inaugural season at the Rays Charity Yard Sale. For the first time, all items in the 162 Landing area of the Charity Yard Sale will be $5 each. All proceeds benefit the Rays Baseball Foundation.
Rays tickets also will be on sale.
For more information, go to raysbaseball.com/FanFest.
Rays players, coaches planning to attend:
Willy Adames
Chris Archer
Xavier Cedeño
Jose De León
Ryan Garton
Taylor Guerrieri
Chih-Wei Hu
Kevin Kiermaier
Luke Maile
Jake Odorizzi
Daniel Robertson
Steven Souza Jr.
Ryan Stanek
Chase Whitley
Ryan Yarbrough
Kevin Cash
Chad Mottola
Tom Foley
Former players planning to attend (* former Rays):
Craig Anderson
Jim Archer
Rolando Arrojo*
Carl Boles
Dewon Brazelton*
Glenn Beckert
Lance Carter*
Casey Cox
Orestes Destrade
Mike Devereaux
Mike DiFelice*
Rich Folkers
Ken Frailing
John Frascatore
Wayne Garrett
Travis Hafner
Toby Hall*
Chris Heintz
Bill Hepler
Roberto Hernandez*
Tom Hume
Darold Knowles
Reggie Jefferson
Greg Jones
Dave LaPoint
Seth McClung*
Bill Nahorodny
Tom Niedenfuer
John O’Donoghue
Jim Perry
Gary Peters
Josh Phelps*
Travis Phelps*
Rick Reichardt
Bryan Rekar*
Jason Romano*
Richie Scheinblum
Bill Stein
Bob Stinson
Brian Stokes*
Anthony Telford
Rich Thompson*
Brian Tollberg
Doug Waechter*
Dan Wheeler*
Mark Whiten
