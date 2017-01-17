Rays' Fraley already a fan favorite

Tampa Bay Rays prospect Jake Fraley has yet to step up to the plate at Tropicana Field, but his departure from LSU after a three-year career has already made an impact on at least one baseball fan.

In the video above, 5-year-old Carter doesn't react well to the news that Fraley won't be playing for the Tigers again. LSU baseball, of course, is an institution unto itself, routinely leading the country in attendance and competing for SEC and national titles on a regular basis.

Carter's loss, however, could be the Rays' gain. The five-tool outfielder earned the praise he received from fans and scouts alike while starring in Baton Rouge, and will be given every opportunity to make the team's Opening Day roster as spring training approaches.

