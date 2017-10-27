Rays Kevin Kiermaier want to tend bar

Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Kevin Kiermaier walks away after striking out in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field. (Photo: USA TODAY)

TAMPA -- Apparently Tampa Bay Rays start Kevin Kiermaier needs something to do this offseason.

The team’s star center fielder tweeted that he’s off his normal day job and wants for a bar to hire him to sling drinks!

His tweet said, “Dear Tampa bars, I’m currently laid off from my normal day job. I wanna work for free n stay busy n ppl watch lol Lemme help bartend!!

He went on to tweet something the bars might not want to hear – that he can’t make a martini – but he can pour beer!

I am currently laid off from my normal day job. I wanna work for free n stay busy n ppl watch lol Lemme help bartend!! 🎃🎃 — Kevin Kiermaier (@KKiermaier39) October 27, 2017

