Rays Kevin Kiermaier want to tend bar

TAMPA -- Apparently Tampa Bay Rays start Kevin Kiermaier needs something to do this offseason.
The team’s star center fielder tweeted that he’s off his normal day job and wants for a bar to hire him to sling drinks!
His tweet said, “Dear Tampa bars, I’m currently laid off from my normal day job. I wanna work for free n stay busy n ppl watch lol Lemme help bartend!!
He went on to tweet something the bars might not want to hear – that he can’t make a martini – but he can pour beer!
Dear Tampa bars,
I am currently laid off from my normal day job. I wanna work for free n stay busy n ppl watch lol Lemme help bartend!! 🎃🎃
