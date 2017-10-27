WTSP
Rays Kevin Kiermaier want to tend bar

WTSP 2:54 PM. EDT October 27, 2017

TAMPA -- Apparently Tampa Bay Rays start Kevin Kiermaier needs something to do this offseason.

The team’s star center fielder tweeted that he’s off his normal day job and wants for a bar to hire him to sling drinks!

His tweet said, “Dear Tampa bars, I’m currently laid off from my normal day job.  I wanna work for free n stay busy n ppl watch lol Lemme help bartend!! 

He went on to tweet something the bars might not want to hear – that he can’t make a martini – but he can pour beer!

 

 

