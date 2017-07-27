Report: Rays land 1B Duda from Mets

Lucas Duda has 17 home runs in 291 plate appearances in 2017. (Photo: Elsa, 2015 Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Rays have signed New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda, adding some batting power as the Rays try to stay in the postseason race.

The teams confirmed the deal today. New York will get RH reliever Drew Smith in the deal.

Duda would help fill the gap left when outfielder Colby Rasmus took a leave of absence from the Rays this month.

Duda has 17 home runs in 291 plate appearances this year.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV