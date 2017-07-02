Rays lose 7-1, but take series from Orioles

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. (Photo: Mitchell Layton, 2017 Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (AP) - Manny Machado hit a three-run homer, Kevin Gausman pitched seven innings of two-hit ball and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 Sunday to avert a three-game sweep.



Mark Trumbo also homered and Seth Smith had two RBIs for the Orioles, playing their final home game until July 14.



Gausman (5-7) struck out nine and walked two in the finest of his 18 starts this season. The right-hander allowed only one runner past first base in lowering his ERA from 6.07 to 5.61.



It was Gausman's second straight scoreless outing; he blanked Toronto over 5 1/3 innings on Tuesday.



Jesus Sucre ended Baltimore's shutout bid with an eighth-inning homer off Mychal Givens.



Rays manager Kevin Cash watched from the dugout uncomfortably, and not only because Tampa Bay played poorly. Cash fractured his left ankle Sunday morning, stumbling on a railroad track while running through the streets of Baltimore.

The Rays leave Baltimore having won the series 2-1.

© 2017 Associated Press