Rays lose to Cubs 2-1 in Joe Maddon's return to Trop

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon weighs in on where the Tampa Bay Rays should move their stadium. Maddon coached the Rays from 2006-2014.

Dick Scanlon, Associated Press , WTSP 3:24 AM. EDT September 20, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Mike Montgomery took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, Kyle Schwarber hit his 28th home run and the Chicago Cubs extended their winning streak to a season-high seven by beating the the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 Tuesday night in manager Joe Maddon's return to Tropicana Field.

Maddon managed the Rays from 2006-14, then left to manage Chicago and last year led the Cubs to their first World Series title since 1908. Chicago entered with a 3½-game lead over second-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Montgomery (7-8) allowed one hit in six innings, a one-out homer in the sixth by Brad Miller. Montgomery struck out six, walked one and hit his first batter, Kevin Kiermaier.

