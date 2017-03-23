Rays owner: No stadium announcement any time soon

Tampa Bay Rays owner Stuart Sternberg (center) addresses members of the media before game four of the American League divisional series against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field on Oct. 8, 2013. (Photo: Steve Mitchell, USA TODAY Sports)

Those of you hoping for a conclusion to the Tampa Bay Rays' search for a new stadium will just have to keep waiting.

10News WTSP has learned the team is unlikely to make any announcements until at least next off-season, despite the fact that Hillsborough County leaders were hoping to have a site selected for the team by now.

The team's principal owner, Stuart Sternberg, told our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times that the team's top one or two choices were simply not available. And they hope they will still be able to find an adequate site to improve their situation.

Asked how confident he was a workable site in the Tampa Bay area could be found, Sternberg told The Times: "It's unknown at this point.''

For more, read The Times report.

