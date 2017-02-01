Rays promos include Kiermaier bobblehead, Archer pillow

The Rays will hand out Kevin Kiermaier Gold Glove Bobbleheads on April 8 before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Tampa Bay Rays photo

S. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Start marking your calendars because the Tampa bay Rays have released their schedule of promotions that include a Kevin Kiermaier Star Wars bobblehead, Chris Archer pillow and a Hawaiian shirt.

Click here for more info on the promotions.

Check the list of promotions:

Kevin Kiermaier Gold Glove Bobblehead (April 8 vs. Blue Jays)

Chris Archer Starting Lineup Figurine (April 22 vs. Astros)

Bubble Blowin' Longo (May 6 vs. Blue Jays)

Hawaiian Shirt (May 20 vs. Yankees)

Matt Duffy Double Play Bobblehead (June 10 vs. Athletics)

Kevin Kiermaier STAR WARS Bobblehead (June 24 vs. Orioles)

DJ Kitty Onesie (July 22 vs. Rangers)

MARVEL Iron Man Bobblehead (August 5 vs. Brewers)

Mystery Retro Replica Jersey (August 12 vs. Indians)

Rays Tote Bag (August 19 vs. Mariners)

Blake Snell Bobblehead (September 16 vs. Red Sox)

Burst Chrome Car Emblem (September 30 vs. Orioles)

Kids 14 and under:

Baseball Bat Pack (April 9 vs. Blue Jays)

Blade Sunglasses (April 23 vs. Astros)

Batting Gloves (May 7 vs. Blue Jays)

Super Rays Comic Book (May 21 vs. Yankees)

Bat and Ball Set (June 11 vs. Athletics)

Chris Archer Emoji Pillow (July 23 vs. Rangers)

Swim Goggles (August 6 vs. Brewers)

Retro Socks (August 13 vs. Indians)

Rays Win Alarm Clock (August 20 vs. Mariners)

Hooded Bath Towel (September 17 vs. Red Sox)

Raymond Night Light (October 1 vs. Orioles)

(© 2017 WTSP)