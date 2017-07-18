Rays rally in 9th to beat Athletics 4-3

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brad Miller (13) high fives teammates in the dugout after scoring the winning run against the Oakland Athletics during the ninth inning at Oakland Coliseum on July 18, 2017. (Photo: Kelley L Cox, USA TODAY Sports)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Adeiny Hechavarria and Shane Peterson hit consecutive two-out RBI singles off closer Santiago Casilla in the ninth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Steven Souza Jr. hit his second home run in two games while Logan Morrison walked and scored, helping the Rays to their fifth win in six games against the A's.

Casilla (2-4) opened the ninth by retiring Evan Longoria on a grounder and getting Morrison to strike out swinging. Wilson Ramos then singled and pinch-runner Mallex Smith took second on a wild pitch. After Smith stole third, Casilla walked light-hitting Brad Miller before Hechavarria singled to right to drive in the tying run.

Peterson, in his second stint with the Rays this season, followed with his game-winning hit.

Khris Davis hit his 27th home run for the A's.

