Rays' Rasmus put on leave, likely out for season

Colby Rasmus (Photo: Ron Jenkins, 2017 Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Colby Rasmus has been placed on a leave of absence by his request, the team announced today.

The team's statement read: “The Rays fully support Colby’s decision to step away from baseball. We are thankful for his contributions to our team, and we wish him and his family the best as they move forward. Respecting the privacy of Colby and his family, the Rays will have no further comment.”

Rasmus had been on the 10-day disabled list since June 23 with left hip tendinitis.

The 30-year-old had been batting .281 with nine home runs in 37 appearances this season.

Tampa Bay Times reporter Marc Topkin reports Rasmus is likely out for the season.

Colby Rasmus has decided to "step away" from game, placed on restricted list by #Rays, not expected to return this season — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 13, 2017

© 2017 WTSP-TV