Rays select Louisville's Brendan McKay with No. 4 pick

Mark Bergin , WTSP 4:03 AM. EDT June 13, 2017

The Tampa Bay Rays drafted left-handed pitcher and first baseman Brendan McKay with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft on Monday.

McKay, 21, played at Louisville from 2015-2017. The Darlington, Pa., native has hit .343 with 17 home runs and 56 RBIs this season. He is 10-3 with a 2.34 ERA in 16 starts as a pitcher.

The Rays selected Oregon State right-hander Drew Rasmussen with the 31st overall selection.

With the No. 40 overall pick, the Rays selected right-handed pitcher Michael Mercado out of Westview High School in California.

