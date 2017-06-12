Rays select Louisville's Brendan McKay with No. 4 pick

The logo of the Tampa Bay Rays (Photo: AP)

The Tampa Bay Rays drafted left-handed pitcher and first baseman Brendan McKay with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft on Monday.

McKay, 21, played at Louisville from 2015-2017. The Darlington, Pa., native has hit .343 with 17 home runs and 56 RBIs this season. He is 10-3 with a 2.34 ERA in 16 starts as a pitcher.

#Rays GM Erik Neander says the club will explore developing McKay as a two-way player. pic.twitter.com/gvW0QIalln — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 13, 2017

The Rays selected Oregon State right-hander Drew Rasmussen with the 31st overall selection.

With the No. 40 overall pick, the Rays selected right-handed pitcher Michael Mercado out of Westview High School in California.

Go to the Tampa Bay Times’ website for more information.

Big first day!



Here's what went down for us on Day 1 of the #MLBDraft. pic.twitter.com/5RpElUIuFh — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 13, 2017

© 2017 WTSP-TV