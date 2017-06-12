Rays select Louisville's Brendan McKay with No. 4 pick

The Tampa Bay Rays drafted left-handed pitcher and first baseman Brendan McKay with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft on Monday.
McKay, 21, played at Louisville from 2015-2017. The Darlington, Pa., native has hit .343 with 17 home runs and 56 RBIs this season. He is 10-3 with a 2.34 ERA in 16 starts as a pitcher.
#Rays GM Erik Neander says the club will explore developing McKay as a two-way player. pic.twitter.com/gvW0QIalln— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 13, 2017
The Rays selected Oregon State right-hander Drew Rasmussen with the 31st overall selection.
With the No. 40 overall pick, the Rays selected right-handed pitcher Michael Mercado out of Westview High School in California.
