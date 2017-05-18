Rays to give away Evan Longoria 'Game of Thrones' bobblehead

The Tampa Bay Rays are giving away an Evan Longoria "Game of Thrones" bobblehead on July 8. (Photo: Tampa Bay Rays)

TAMPA - The Tampa Bay Rays are giving away an Evan Longoria “Game of Thrones” bobblehead during their July 8 game against the Boston Red Sox.

Tropicana Field workers will distribute the bobbleheads to the game’s first 15,000 fans. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.

The promotion is part of a partnership between MLB and the HBO show.

Several other MLB teams are having their own “Game of Thrones” nights and giveaways.

Season seven of “Game of Thrones” premieres on July 16.

Go to the Rays’ website for more information.

A great battle is coming this July, and House Longo will be ready to defend the Iron Throne.



GoT bobble giveaway: https://t.co/YZEbRNZp9r pic.twitter.com/dLzJ543FYe — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 18, 2017

Winter is coming ... in July.



Get a Taijuan (White) Walker Bobblehead with the @GameOfThrones Night ticket pack: https://t.co/liur0IhZ9W pic.twitter.com/SThxPHiwAV — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 5, 2017

MLB teams Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks to host Game of Thrones theme nights https://t.co/P5hwRjxgN5 #got pic.twitter.com/T46Qdfh0NM — Tyrion Lannister (@DrunkenTyrion) May 13, 2017

Come tell us what you thing about this Texas Rangers Game of Thrones Bobblehead by leaving a rating/review https://t.co/BOn8LTZnDV #MLB #GOT pic.twitter.com/7Ii4DEjobC — SGA Exchange (@SGAexchange) April 27, 2017

