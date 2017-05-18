Rays to give away Evan Longoria 'Game of Thrones' bobblehead

TAMPA - The Tampa Bay Rays are giving away an Evan Longoria “Game of Thrones” bobblehead during their July 8 game against the Boston Red Sox.
Tropicana Field workers will distribute the bobbleheads to the game’s first 15,000 fans. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.
The promotion is part of a partnership between MLB and the HBO show.
Several other MLB teams are having their own “Game of Thrones” nights and giveaways.
Season seven of “Game of Thrones” premieres on July 16.
Go to the Rays’ website for more information.
