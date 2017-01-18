Rays trade OF Mahtook to Tigers

OF Mikie Mahtook. Photo: Getty Images

ST. PETERSBURG —The Tampa Bay Rays have traded outfielder Mikie Mahtook to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for a player to be named or cash considerations.

Mahtook, 27, has spent parts of the last two seasons in the majors with the Rays. In 2016, he played in 65 games with 50 starts, hitting 195 with three home runs and 11 RBIs. He hit .276 over his final 24 games of the season.

Mahtook was selected by the Rays in the first round (31st overall) of the 2011 draft out of LSU.

