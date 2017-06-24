Rays won't give out spinners because of defect

The Rays said they will delay giving away these spinners because of a defect. (Photo: WTSP.com)

The Tampa Bay Rays' plans to hand out this summer's hottest toy have hit a snag.

The team was to give out spinners at Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, but the team says the spinners "did not meet the Rays quality standards due to a small defect."

Instead, kids 14 and under will receive a replacement Rays item and a voucher to receive a spinner at a later date.

The Rays did not say what the defect was, but at WTSP, we received one of the spinners, and we found that when the toy was dropped, one of the pieces fell off.

