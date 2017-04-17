Red Sox top Rays 4-3 on Patriots' Day

Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts (50) is picked off first base by Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Rickie Weeks Jr. (8) during the third inning at Fenway Park. (Photo: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports, Greg M. Cooper)

BOSTON (AP) - Andrew Benintendi hit a go-ahead, two-run single as Boston scored three unearned runs following a dropped throw by second baseman Brad Miller, and the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Monday in the annual Patriots' Day game.



Benintendi had three singles in the 11:05 a.m. start, which coincides with the Boston Marathon, and the Red Sox won their third straight after losing the opener of the four-game series.



Knuckleballer Steven Wright (1-1) allowed three runs - one earned - and nine hits in six innings. He gave up four homers over 1 1/3 innings in his previous start.

