Red Sox top Rays 4-3 on Patriots' Day

BOSTON (AP) - Andrew Benintendi hit a go-ahead, two-run single as Boston scored three unearned runs following a dropped throw by second baseman Brad Miller, and the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Monday in the annual Patriots' Day game.
Benintendi had three singles in the 11:05 a.m. start, which coincides with the Boston Marathon, and the Red Sox won their third straight after losing the opener of the four-game series.
Knuckleballer Steven Wright (1-1) allowed three runs - one earned - and nine hits in six innings. He gave up four homers over 1 1/3 innings in his previous start.
© 2017 Associated Press
