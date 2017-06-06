Report: MLB investigating abuse allegations against Rays' Derek Norris

Derek Norris of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts after striking out against the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on May 31, 2017. (Photo: Ron Jenkins, Getty Images)

Major League Baseball is investigating allegations that Tampa Bay Rays catcher Derek Norris “physically and mentally abused” his former fiancée, according to a report.

ESPN’s Jerry Cransick reported that MLB spokesperson Pat Courtney said the league was looking into the allegations.

Kristen Eck made the allegations against Norris in an Instagram post. Eck claimed Norris was “the man I was going to marry.” Eck also claimed she had $300 and no access to a car when she left Norris.

In the post, Eck did not specifically name Norris. However, a 2015 MLB.com video identifies Eck as Norris’ fiancée.

Norris, 28, has played in six MLB seasons with the Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays signed Norris in March after the Washington Nationals released him in spring training.

