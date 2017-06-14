Russell Martin's HR in 8th lifts Blue Jays past Rays, 7-6

Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Dwight Smith Jr. (15) steals third base ahead of the tag from Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria (3) in the eighth inning during a game at Rogers Centre on June 14, 2017. (Photo: Nick Turchiaro, USA TODAY Sports)

TORONTO (AP) - Russell Martin hit a tiebreaking home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 7-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night.

Kendrys Morales homered among his two hits and drove in four runs for the Blue Jays, who won after giving up a three-run lead in the top of the eighth.

Trailing 6-3, the Rays tied it on Logan Morrison's 19th homer, a two-run shot off reliever Joe Smith (3-0) and Derek Norris' sacrifice fly.

Martin then connected for his sixth home run of the season off reliever Jose Alvarado (0-1) over the center-right-field fence in the bottom half.

Roberto Osuna ensured it stood up in the ninth, finally forcing Evan Longoria to pop out to second base to earn his 17th save of the season.

Tampa Bay lost for just the second time in eight games.

