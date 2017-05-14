Souza Jr. hits 3-run HR, Sucre drives in 3 in Rays' 11 win

Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Steven Souza Jr. high fives his teammates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run during the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 14, 2017. (Photo: Bob DeChiara, USA TODAY Sports)

BOSTON (AP) - Steven Souza Jr. hit a three-run homer, Jesus Sucre drove in three runs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 11-2 on Sunday.

The Rays beat the Red Sox for the second time in three games - and just the sixth time in the last 20 meetings - a day after striking out 16 times in a loss.

Evan Longoria and Sucre both had two singles, and Souza's homer came during a seven-run ninth as the Rays matched their season-high with 16 hits in a game that lasted 4 hours, 32 minutes.

Boston starter Drew Pomeranz (3-3) came out with left triceps tightness before the fourth inning. He gave up two runs and three hits while walking three and striking out three.

Xander Bogaerts had an RBI double for Boston after his 15-game hitting streak was halted Saturday.

Matt Andriese (3-1) gave up two runs in five innings.

