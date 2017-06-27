Tampa Bay Rays beat Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 in 10 innings

Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Peter Bourjos (left) and right fielder Steven Souza Jr. (right) high-five after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on June 27, 2017. (Photo: Charles LeClaire, USA TODAY Sports)

PITTSBURGH (AP) - David Freese misplayed a groundball at third base, allowing Steven Souza Jr. to score in the 10th inning and giving the Tampa Bay Rays a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

With Souza at first base and no outs, Wilson Ramos hit a hard grounder off Felipe Rivero (3-2) that Freese missed while trying to backhand. Adeiny Hechavarria added a sacrifice fly in the inning, giving him two RBIs in his first game since being traded from the Miami Marlins on Monday.

The Pirates were no-hit through six innings by starter Alex Cobb, but Andrew McCutchen forced extra innings with a two-run double down the left field line in the ninth.

Tommy Hunter pitched the 10th for his first save of the season

