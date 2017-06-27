WTSP
Close

Tampa Bay Rays beat Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 in 10 innings

Wes Crosby, Associated Press , WTSP 3:16 AM. EDT June 28, 2017

PITTSBURGH (AP) - David Freese misplayed a groundball at third base, allowing Steven Souza Jr. to score in the 10th inning and giving the Tampa Bay Rays a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

With Souza at first base and no outs, Wilson Ramos hit a hard grounder off Felipe Rivero (3-2) that Freese missed while trying to backhand. Adeiny Hechavarria added a sacrifice fly in the inning, giving him two RBIs in his first game since being traded from the Miami Marlins on Monday.

The Pirates were no-hit through six innings by starter Alex Cobb, but Andrew McCutchen forced extra innings with a two-run double down the left field line in the ninth.

Tommy Hunter pitched the 10th for his first save of the season

© 2017 Associated Press

WTSP

Miami Marlins trade SS Adeiny Hechavarria to Tampa Bay Rays for two minor leaguers

WTSP

Emmitt Smith surprises sister who survived cancer at Rays game

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories