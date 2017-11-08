Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria wins 3rd Gold Glove of his career

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria throws out New York Yankees left fielder Clint Frazier during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 26, 2017. (Photo: Adam Hunger, USA TODAY Sports)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria won his third Gold Glove of his career on Tuesday.

Longoria, 32, becomes the first player in Rays’ history to win three Gold Glove Awards. He also won in 2009 and 2010.

It is the eighth Gold Glove award in franchise history. Outfielder Kevin Kiermaier (2016, 2015), pitcher Jeremy Hellickson (2012), outfielder Carl Crawford (2010) and first baseman Carlos Peña (2008) have also won Gold Glove Awards.

Longoria is the 18th third baseman to win three or more Gold Glove Awards. He ranked second among American League third baseman with 11 defensive runs saved, according to FanGraphs.

Among qualified AL third baseman, Longoria ranked third in fielding percentage (.968).

Thank you for all the love! So proud to take home the @RawlingsSports Gold Glove! #GoldGlove #3 — Evan Longoria (@Evan3Longoria) November 8, 2017

Congrats to @Evan3Longoria on his 3rd gold glove award. He's saved our butts too many times. Well deserved! — Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) November 8, 2017

Gotta love having gold behind you 🙌🏼 3rd Gold Glove award for #3 at 3b and it’s very much deserved. Congrats @Evan3Longoria!! #ProsPro — Jacob Faria (@JDFaria34) November 8, 2017

Hey @Evan3Longoria you’re good. Congrats on winning your 3rd gold glove. WE GOT GOLD OVER THERE!! — Daniel Robertson (@D_Robertson28) November 8, 2017

The Gold Glove Award voting consists of two components:

1. 75 percent of the vote comes from managers and coaches, who may not vote for a player on their own team

2. 25 percent comes from statistical analysis in collaboration with the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR).

AMERICAN LEAGUE

P Marcus Stroman, Toronto Blue Jays - First award

C Martin Maldonado, Los Angeles Angels - First award

1B Eric Hosmer, Kansas City Royals - Fourth award

2B Brian Dozier, Minnesota Twins - First award

3B Evan Longoria, Tampa Bay Rays - Third award

SS Andrelton Simmons, Los Angeles Angels - Third award

LF Alex Gordon, Kansas City Royals - Fifth award

CF Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins - First award

RF Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox - Second award

NATIONAL LEAGUE

P Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks - Fourth award

C Tucker Barnhart, Cincinnati Reds - First award

1B Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks - Third award

2B DJ LeMahieu, Colorado Rockies - Second award

3B Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies - Fifth award

SS Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants - Third award

LF Marcell Ozuna, Miami Marlins - First award

CF Ender Inciarte, Atlanta Braves - Second award

RF Jason Heyward, Chicago Cubs - Fifth award

