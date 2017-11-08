WTSP
Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria wins 3rd Gold Glove of his career

November 08, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria won his third Gold Glove of his career on Tuesday.

Longoria, 32, becomes the first player in Rays’ history to win three Gold Glove Awards. He also won in 2009 and 2010.

It is the eighth Gold Glove award in franchise history. Outfielder Kevin Kiermaier (2016, 2015), pitcher Jeremy Hellickson (2012), outfielder Carl Crawford (2010) and first baseman Carlos Peña (2008) have also won Gold Glove Awards.

Longoria is the 18th third baseman to win three or more Gold Glove Awards. He ranked second among American League third baseman with 11 defensive runs saved, according to FanGraphs.

Among qualified AL third baseman, Longoria ranked third in fielding percentage (.968).

The Gold Glove Award voting consists of two components:

1.      75 percent of the vote comes from managers and coaches, who may not vote for a player on their own team

2.       25 percent comes from statistical analysis in collaboration with the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR).

AMERICAN LEAGUE

  • P Marcus Stroman, Toronto Blue Jays - First award
  • C Martin Maldonado, Los Angeles Angels - First award
  • 1B Eric Hosmer, Kansas City Royals - Fourth award
  • 2B Brian Dozier, Minnesota Twins - First award
  • 3B Evan Longoria, Tampa Bay Rays - Third award
  • SS Andrelton Simmons, Los Angeles Angels - Third award
  • LF Alex Gordon, Kansas City Royals - Fifth award
  • CF Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins - First award
  • RF Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox - Second award

NATIONAL LEAGUE

  • P Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks - Fourth award
  • C Tucker Barnhart, Cincinnati Reds - First award
  • 1B Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks - Third award
  • 2B DJ LeMahieu, Colorado Rockies - Second award
  • 3B Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies - Fifth award
  • SS Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants - Third award
  • LF Marcell Ozuna, Miami Marlins - First award
  • CF Ender Inciarte, Atlanta Braves - Second award
  • RF Jason Heyward, Chicago Cubs - Fifth award

