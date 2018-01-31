Tampa Bay Rays to extend netting at Tropicana Field

An extra piece of protective netting has been installed before the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago White Sox in Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, April 16, 2016. (Photo: Tampa Bay Times)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rays have joined the other 29 MLB teams in extending protective netting to at least the outfield ends of the dugouts for the upcoming season.

The team will extend the netting at Tropicana Field and at Charlotte Sports Park, which is the home for Rays spring training operations.

The team said in a statement that the goal is to provide "a safe and secure environment for each person" at their games.

Go to the Tampa Bay Times' website to read the full story.

Related: Girl injured by foul ball at Yankees game

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV