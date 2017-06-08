Tampa Bay Rays to host Pride Night on Friday

Tampa Bay Rays coaches and players observe a pregame moment of silence while the names of the Pulse nightclub shooting victims scroll on the video board before the game at Tropicana Field on June 17, 2016. (Photo: Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Rays are set to host their annual Pride Night on Friday at Tropicana Field.

The Rays will salute the Pulse nightclub survivors with a recognition on the field around 6:30 p.m. ET.

Monday marks one year since the shooting at the nightclub in Orlando. Forty-nine people were killed and 53 injured.

First pitch against the Oakland Athletics is set for 7:10 p.m. ET Friday.

Last year’s Pride Night game had an attendance of 40,135 fans just five days after the Pulse shooting. It marked the first regular-season turnout of more than 40,000 fans at the Rays’ ballpark since opening day in 2006 against the Baltimore Orioles (40,199).

The Rays did not have more than 30,000 fans at a single home game for the remainder of the 2016 season. The team has had the lowest average home attendance in Major League Baseball during the 2015 and 2016 regular seasons.

Related: Derek Norris' home runs help Rays hold off White Sox 7-5

More: Norris calls abuse allegations 'untrue' in statement

The Rays have the lowest home attendance in Major League Baseball this season with an average 14,540 fans.

Photo Gallery from Pride Night 2016: Rays celebrate Pride Night

© 2017 WTSP-TV