Tenth-inning homers lead Rays over Rangers 7-5

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Tim Beckham (1) celebrates a home run by Tampa Bay Rays catcher Derek Norris (33) in the tenth inning against the Texas Rangers on May 31, 2017. (Photo: Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Logan Morrison and Derek Norris homered in a three-run 10th inning to cap a late Tampa Bay comeback as the Rays beat the Texas Rangers 7-5 on Wednesday night.

Kevin Kiermaier tied the score with two outs in the ninth inning with a first-pitch home run off Texas closer Matt Bush.

The 10th-inning homers came off Sam Dyson (1-6), who began the season as Texas' closer.

Austin Pruitt (4-1), recalled from Triple-A Durham earlier in the day, earned the win with two hitless innings. Alex Colome gave up one run in getting his 15th save.

Elvis Andrus had three hits and two RBIs, including Texas' go-ahead run in the seventh inning.

