Tigers blame misplay on Tropicana Field

A double by the Rays' Corey Dickerson drops in the middle of the Detroit Tigers outfield during the first inning Wednesday at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay Times photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The manager of the Detroit Tigers is blaming the lack of fans -- and the subsequent crowd noise -- for a misplayed ball by his players, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Brad Ausmus said the players misplay a fly ball in the third inning because they heard a fan say, "I got it" from the stands. He said if there were more fans the noise would have drowned out the call.

"Most of the time when you have a decent size crowd it’s all kind of white noise, all the noise kind of mixes together and nothing really stands out,’’ Ausmus said.

