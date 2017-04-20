Tigers blame misplay on Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The manager of the Detroit Tigers is blaming the lack of fans -- and the subsequent crowd noise -- for a misplayed ball by his players, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
Brad Ausmus said the players misplay a fly ball in the third inning because they heard a fan say, "I got it" from the stands. He said if there were more fans the noise would have drowned out the call.
"Most of the time when you have a decent size crowd it’s all kind of white noise, all the noise kind of mixes together and nothing really stands out,’’ Ausmus said.
