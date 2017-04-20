WTSP
Close

Tigers blame misplay on Tropicana Field

10News Staff , WTSP 4:00 PM. EDT April 20, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The manager of the Detroit Tigers is blaming the lack of fans -- and the subsequent crowd noise -- for a misplayed ball by his players, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Brad Ausmus said the players misplay a fly ball in the third inning because they heard a fan say, "I got it" from the stands. He said if there were more fans the noise would have drowned out the call.

"Most of the time when you have a decent size crowd it’s all kind of white noise, all the noise kind of mixes together and nothing really stands out,’’ Ausmus said.

Read more in the Tampa Bay Times

 

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Four years later, Rays remember Boston Marathon bombing

WTSP

St. Pete leaders renew pitch to keep Rays there

WTSP

Rays talk Opening Day excitement, stadium search status

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories