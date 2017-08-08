Trop ranks last among ballparks for food safety, magazine says

Tropicana Field (Photo: J. Meric, 2008 Getty Images)

Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays, has its supporters and detractors.

Add Sports Illustrated to the detractors.

The magazine put out a ranking of the 28 major league ballparks based on food safety, and the Trop came in dead last.

Here's what the magazine said:

With a staggering 105 critical violations in 2017, Tropicana Field brings up the rear in our rankings. Two food entities (the catering kitchen and the stand outside Section 303) tallied over 20 violations each. Violations ranged from the observed presence of live insects to black mold accumulating inside an ice bin. An employee was observed handling hot dogs and cash without washing hands in between. An ESPN report from seven years ago found that every inspected stand at Tropicana had at least one critical violation. That number has dropped from 100% to about 50%, but the Tampa Bay stadium still leads the way in eye-popping food safety numbers.

The safest ballpark, for the record, is Safeco Field, home of the Seattle Mariners.

Read SI's full ranking on its website.

