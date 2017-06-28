Umpire saves woman's life before Rays game

Umpire John Tumpane (Photo: Rob Carr, 2015 Getty Images)

A umpire saved a woman's life before tonight's Tampa Bay Rays-Pittsburgh Pirates game when he stopped her from jumping off a bridge, a newspaper is reporting.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, umpire John Tumpane was walking across the Roberto Clemente Bridge, near PNC Park, where he saw a woman climb over the railing and look down toward the river below.

Tumpane asked the woman what she was doing, and she told him she wanted a better view of the river.

He didn't believe her and hooked his arm around hers. As they spoke, she got more emotional and tried to escape his grasp. At one point she was dangling off the bridge, and he was holding her back from falling.

Eventually help arrived and she wad handcuffed to the bridge to keep from falling.

The woman was taken to a hospital. Tumpane was shaken, but headed to the ballpark later.

