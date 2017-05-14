WTSP
Social media reaction: Yankees retire Derek Jeter's No. 2 jersey

Mark Bergin, WTSP 3:52 AM. EDT May 15, 2017

NEW YORK - The New York Yankees retired future Hall of Famer Derek Jeter’s No. 2 jersey during a pregame ceremony Sunday night.

Jeter, 42, served as captain of the Yankees during much of his 20-year career that ended in 2014 and included five World Series titles.

The Yankees have retired the numbers of former manager Joe Torre and five players from the title teams of 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2000: Jeter (2), Jorge Posada (20), Mariano Rivera (42), Andy Pettitte (46) and Bernie Williams (51).

Jeter also holds a team-record 3,465 hits.

The Yankees unveiled a plaque in his honor that crews will place in Monument Park behind center field.

Here’s a look at the social media reaction to Jeter’s jersey retiring:

