Social media reaction: Yankees retire Derek Jeter's No. 2 jersey

Derek Jeter holds his plaque with Hal Steinbrenner and wife Elizabeth Steinbrenner during the retirement ceremony of his No. 2 jersey at Yankee Stadium in New York on May 14, 2017. (Photo: Al Bello, Getty Images)

NEW YORK - The New York Yankees retired future Hall of Famer Derek Jeter’s No. 2 jersey during a pregame ceremony Sunday night.

Jeter, 42, served as captain of the Yankees during much of his 20-year career that ended in 2014 and included five World Series titles.

The Yankees have retired the numbers of former manager Joe Torre and five players from the title teams of 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2000: Jeter (2), Jorge Posada (20), Mariano Rivera (42), Andy Pettitte (46) and Bernie Williams (51).

Jeter also holds a team-record 3,465 hits.

The Yankees unveiled a plaque in his honor that crews will place in Monument Park behind center field.

Here’s a look at the social media reaction to Jeter’s jersey retiring:

Mobile App Users: Click here to view this story

Tonight, Derek Jeter joins some legendary company. pic.twitter.com/343Zq1mg8u — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 14, 2017

Derek Jeter’s No. 2 is the final digit from 1 through 9 to be retired by the Yankees. They are the only tm without a single-digit # to spare pic.twitter.com/4y3AA0eLwa — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 14, 2017

Derek Jeter’s No. 2 retired by Yankees; Monument Park plaque unveiled. https://t.co/jqegUePC9Y pic.twitter.com/gV54FE3ttg — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) May 14, 2017

Give the Yankees credit, the inscription on Derek Jeter's plaque is 100 percent honest pic.twitter.com/f1RS7j5Ue1 — Dumb Bozo (@davelozo) May 15, 2017

Derek Jeter's personal W–L record was 511 games above .500, the highest mark by any position player in MLB history.



now on @ESPN #Yankees — Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) May 14, 2017

Derek Jeter: only player in MLB history to play 20+ yrs without experiencing a single losing season, @EliasSports



Jersey ceremony 6:30 ESPN pic.twitter.com/oM9sl7Evns — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 14, 2017

From: Derek Jeter



To: New York



Subject: Thank You



--> https://t.co/8yGjNNi4Hy pic.twitter.com/HXvoL6h9M1 — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) May 14, 2017

A tip of the cap to The Captain on Derek Jeter day: pic.twitter.com/xAbk7ThZEK — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 14, 2017

For Derek Jeter day... Here's his base hit spray chart from 2001 to 2014. #Amazing pic.twitter.com/xWyTWmK2Gh — Daren Willman (@darenw) May 14, 2017

Derek Jeter art around Yankee Stadium pic.twitter.com/5xsnRDGZVr — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 14, 2017

The Astros are putting a damper on Derek Jeter night. 👀 pic.twitter.com/6F92iacBpO — ESPN (@espn) May 15, 2017

Alex Bregman is the 1st player wearing jersey No. 2 to hit a grand slam at either Yankee Stadium since Derek Jeter on June 18, 2005 vs Cubs — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 15, 2017

Derek Jeter's dating resume is the equivalent of a 90 HR, 300 RBI season



(pic via @SportsNation) #JeterNight pic.twitter.com/yzQtjUBY3i — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) May 14, 2017

© 2017 WTSP-TV