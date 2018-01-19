Tim Tebow invited to New York Mets major league spring training

Tim Tebow of the New York Mets speaks at a news conference after a workout at an instructional league day at Tradition Field in Port St. Lucie, Florida. on Sept. 20, 2016 (Photo: Rob Foldy, Getty Images)

ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The New York Mets have formally invited Tim Tebow to join the team's spring training on Friday morning.

The former NFL quarterback and Heisman trophy winner played 126 games in the Mets' minor league system. He hit .226 with a .311 on-base percentage in 126 games.

Tebow, 30, is a corner outfielder. He is joined by first baseman Peter Alonso, left-handed pitcher P.J. Conlon, outfielder Kevin Kaczmarski, catcher Patrick Mazeika, right-handed pitcher Drew Smith, right-handed pitcher Corey Taylor, third baseman David Thompson and right-handed pitcher Adonis Uceta among the non-roster invitees.

We’ve invited nine players to major league #SpringTraining including: Peter Alonso, P.J. Conlon, Kevin Kaczmarski, Patrick Mazeika, Drew Smith, Corey Taylor, Tim Tebow, David Thompson and Adonis Uceta. #Mets — New York Mets (@Mets) January 19, 2018

