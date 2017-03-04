NASCAR drivers will wear shoes designed by kids

Photo: 11Alive

ATLANTA -- Chase Elliott is home.

It's race weekend in Atlanta, and there's no better time for the Dawsonville, Georgia native to kickoff his foundation. Their first event was with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Great afternoon @childrensatl kicking off our foundation. All of @TeamHendrick will be sporting these specially designed shoes for charity! pic.twitter.com/Nz7wjX6ZQX — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) March 2, 2017

"We're launching my foundation this weekend which is exciting," Elliott said on Friday. "Something new for myself and our entire team."

Elliott said patients at Children's Health Care of Atlanta designed shoes for the drivers. He was even wearing a pair on Friday. The proceeds will go towards Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and the Chase Elliott foundation.

Drivers supporting Elliott selected their favorite design to wear for the weekend. The five pairs of shoes are getting auctioned off. Drivers who will wear the shoes include Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson and Kasey Khane.

My kicks for this weekend. They'll be auctioned off to raise money for @childrensatl and @chaseelliott Foundation. #Design2Drive4Childrens pic.twitter.com/6DzgCXlVPj — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 2, 2017

