NASCAR fans can't handle Monster Energy girls' outfits

Monster Energy Girls at the Daytona 500 (Photo: Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- The start of the NASCAR season kicked off this week during qualifying for next Sunday's Daytona 500 and USA Today's For the Win discovered that the big sporting event couldn't come without controversy.

Fans went onto Twitter to complain about the outfits worn by the spokesmodels for the Daytona 500's new sponsor, Monster Energy. The outrage spanned from mild disappointment to full on rage for what the women wore down on Victory Lane.

For the Win published the best of the complaints:

People are complaining the Monster Energy girls in Victory Lane "dress inappropriately". The bible belt needs to be wrapped around necks. — Rob Jones (@Rocky2689) February 19, 2017

For the special few who were disturbed by the Victory Lane attire of the Monster Energy girls today, I offer a history lesson. #NothingNew pic.twitter.com/jxhKy4hYOI — Dave Moody (@DGodfatherMoody) February 19, 2017

Ya @NASCAR & @MonsterEnergy need to rethink those uniforms for the Monster Energy Girls if they don't want naughty jokes. — Josh Roller 🇺🇸 (@25jroller) February 19, 2017

Pretty girls and racing go together no argument. However Monster drink I think this is too much. NASCAR IS A FAMILY SHOW!!! pic.twitter.com/wpPnajua6D — Mary (@Mary81585702) February 19, 2017

Wow! Sprint Cup girls were replaced with Monster Energy hookers!!! Really??? NASCAR the purpose of these girls unnecessary, always has been! — Lynn Smith (@LynnSmith1977) February 19, 2017

Already see people complaining how the monster energy girls are dressed really get over it. — Stephanie (@stephanie_b_89) February 19, 2017

@DGodfatherMoody Those new Monster energy girls need a few more clothes on in pit lane! — Neil Weston Earley (@neilearley) February 19, 2017

It's just a matter of time before one of the Monster Energy girls has a wardrobe malfunction. — Tonya Morris (@TonyaMorris14) February 19, 2017

The Monster victory lane girls look like hookers. What's up with that @NASCAR — Tyler Scott (@TylerScott) February 19, 2017

I don't like the monster girls, at least put them in fire suits — Sara Elizabeth (@SaraEM22) February 19, 2017

Monster girls should be last year's Sprint girls, and should be wearing fire suits, not inappropriate outfits.... @MonsterEnergy @NASCAR — Colin Godfrin (@LilRed2K) February 19, 2017

Those Monster girls make me uncomfortable. — Nicole B (@ReadySetRace_14) February 19, 2017

