NBA champion Warriors undecided on potential White House visit

:The Golden State Warriors celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 in Game 5 to win the 2017 NBA Finals. (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2017 Getty Images)

The 2017 NBA champion Golden State Warriors have not yet decided if they will visit the White House to celebrate their title.

"Today is all about celebrating our championship," the Warriors said in a statement released Tuesday, hours after the team dethroned the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. "We have not received an invitation to the White House, but will make those decisions when and if necessary."

Several media outlets, including CNBC and the New York Daily News, reported that the Warriors plan to skip the visit per a unanimous team vote. The reports did not specifically cite President Trump as a reason, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr and star Stephen Curry have been particularly critical of Trump since the election. And forward David West made it clear Trump went against his belief system.

After the reports surfaced, House Minority Leader invited the Warriors to the U.S. Capitol.

The @Warriors' leadership is inspiring. I'd be honored to welcome the team to the U.S. Capitol. #DubNation — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 13, 2017

The Warriors' statement comes less than 24 hours after Clemson visited the White House to honor a national championship win over Alabama in January, in which President Trump said the Tigers “won a championship game for the ages.” Several New England Patriots players declined to attend the Trump White House ceremony in April, though a significant amount of the team still made the trip.

The tradition of sports teams visiting the White House dates back to the 1800s. The Warriors made a visit after winning the 2015 NBA title, while the Cavaliers went to the White House last year after beating Golden State in seven games. Both championships were under the Obama administration.

The championship-winning Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs also visited the White House under Obama.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM