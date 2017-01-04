WTSP
Close

NBA mascot goes after Mariah Carey

10News Staff , WTSP 12:44 PM. EST January 04, 2017

SAN ANTONIO -- The New Year's Eve performance that Mariah Carey would like to forget was spoofed by the San Antonio Spurs mascot on Tuesday night.

The Coyote, adorned in a leotard and a furry vest, came out to the high-pitched wailing of Carey's 90s mega-hit "Emotion."

But when the Coyote failed to hear the backing track, he threw down the microphone in disgust and walked off the court. The lip syncing "debacle" left the Spurs' in-game announcer nearly speechless before he counters with "Uh... Uh.. That was awesome!."

The piling on of Carey did not stop at anthropomorphic sports mascots. Stephen Colbert also made fun of the incident on The Late Show last night.

(© 2017 WTSP)

WTSP

Mariah Carey says she's 'mortified' by New Year's Eve fiasco

WTSP

Singer weighs in on Mariah Carey meltdown

WTSP

Dick Clark Productions rejects Mariah Carey's sabotage claim

WTSP

Mariah Carey suffers through botched send-off of 2016

WTSP

Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey coming to Tampa for joint tour

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories