NBA mascot goes after Mariah Carey

SAN ANTONIO -- The New Year's Eve performance that Mariah Carey would like to forget was spoofed by the San Antonio Spurs mascot on Tuesday night.

The Coyote, adorned in a leotard and a furry vest, came out to the high-pitched wailing of Carey's 90s mega-hit "Emotion."

But when the Coyote failed to hear the backing track, he threw down the microphone in disgust and walked off the court. The lip syncing "debacle" left the Spurs' in-game announcer nearly speechless before he counters with "Uh... Uh.. That was awesome!."

The piling on of Carey did not stop at anthropomorphic sports mascots. Stephen Colbert also made fun of the incident on The Late Show last night.

