Durant's dagger three helps propel Warriors to 3-0 lead

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrate during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in game three of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 7, 2017. (Photo: Ken Blaze, USA TODAY Sports)

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Golden State Warriors are one win away from sweeping their entire NBA playoff schedule.

The Warriors have a three-games-to-none lead in the finals after rallying in the fourth quarter for a 118-113 triumph over the Cavaliers in Cleveland. Kevin Durant capped his 31-point performance by nailing a go-ahead 3-pointer with 45 seconds remaining. Durant was 10-for-18 from the field, including 4-for-7 from beyond the arc.

Klay Thompson scored 16 of his 30 points in the first quarter and was 6-for-11 from 3-point range. Thompson hit four treys in the opening period to help the Warriors finish with a finals-record nine for the period.

Stephen Curry contributed 26 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the Warriors, who are trying to become the first team in league history to run the table in the postseason.

The Cavs outscored the Warriors 33-22 in the third quarter to take a five-point advantage. Cleveland led by six with three minutes left before Golden State closed on an 11-0 run.

LeBron James delivered 39 points, 11 boards and nine assists for the Cavaliers, but he was held to two points over the final six minutes. Kyrie (KY'-ree) Irving added 38 points and had a chance to put the Cavs back on top before missing a 3-point try in the closing seconds.

Game 4 is Friday in Cleveland.

