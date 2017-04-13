Magic fire GM after five seasons

Rob Hennigan. Photo: USA TODAY

The Orlando Magic fired general manager Rob Hennigan Thursday, ending a five-year tenure in which the team never made the NBA playoffs.

The Magic hired Hennigan before the start of the 2012-13 season. At 30, Hennigan was the youngest GM in the league. However, the team had a .322 winning percentage over his time leading basketball operations, the second-worst mark in the NBA.

"We appreciate Rob’s efforts to rebuild the team, but feel we have not made any discernible improvement over the last few years specifically," Magic CEO Alex Martins said. `"It’s time for different leadership in basketball operations.We certainly wish Rob and his family well."

For more, read the complete story from our coverage partners at WKMG-TV.

© 2017 WTSP-TV