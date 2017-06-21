Disney becomes Orlando Magic's first jersey sponsor

The Magic announced a Disney logo will be added on players’ jerseys starting with the 2017-2018 season. (Photo: Orlando Magic)

Walt Disney World Resort will serve as the first jersey sponsor for the Orlando Magic.

The Magic announced Tuesday a Disney logo will be added on players’ jerseys starting with the 2017-2018 season.

This expanded agreement with Disney brings our story full circle and represents the coming together of two dynamic organizations that have become synonymous with Orlando,” said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins.

The Disney logo will appear on the front left of the jersey, and will measure about 2.5 inches by 2.5 inches.

BREAKING: @OrlandoMagic signs Disney to jersey patch deal for next season, team will sell jerseys with patch at arena. pic.twitter.com/2BJrLJWsiu — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 20, 2017

As part of this three-year agreement, Disney will expand its presence at the Amway Center by adding a special seating and hospitality area for its season passholers during select Orlando Magic home games. Disney-branded Orlando Magic jerseys will also be available for purchase at the Amway Center.

Disney has served as a Magic sponsor since Amway Arena opened in 2010.

The Magic are among eight NBA teams to announce a jersey patch deal:

Editor’s Note: NBA teams are listed in bold followed by their jersey sponsor

Boston Celtics: General Electric

General Electric Brooklyn Nets: Infor

Infor Cleveland Cavaliers: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. Minnesota Timberwolves: Fitbit

Fitbit Philadelphia 76ers: StubHub

StubHub Utah Jazz: Qualtrics

Qualtrics Sacramento Kings: Blue Diamond Growers

Here are 7 of the 8 NBA jersey ad patches announced. Timberwolves/Fitbit jersey will be revealed later. pic.twitter.com/P99a9nBaUV — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 20, 2017

The NFL, Major League Baseball and NHL have yet to put sponsorship logos on player uniforms.

Go to the NBA’s website for more information.

