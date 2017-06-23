WTSP
Twitter roasts ESPN analyst Jalen Rose during NBA Draft

Mark Bergin, WTSP 9:34 AM. EDT June 23, 2017

The 2017 NBA Draft has come and gone.

During Thursday night's telecast, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose compared each draftee to a current or former NBA player.

Rose got roasted on Twitter for some of his comparisons.

Here’s a look back on the draft results (in bold) followed by who Rose compared each player to:

Round 1:

1. 76ers: Markelle Fultz (G) – Washington: Bradley Beal

2. Lakers: Lonzo Ball (G) – UCLA: Ricky Rubio

3. Celtics: Jayson Tatum (F) – Duke: Danny Granger

4. Suns: Josh Jackson (F) – Kansas: Andre Iguodala

5. Kings: De'Aaron Fox (G) – Kentucky: Elfrid Payton

6. Magic: Jonathan Isaac (F) – Florida State: Andre Kirilenko

7. Bulls: Lauri Markkanen (F) – Arizona: Channing Frye

8. Knicks: Frank Ntilikina (G) – France: George Hill

9. Mavericks: Dennis Smith Jr. (G) – NC State: Steve Francis

10. Trail Blazers: Zach Collins (F/C) – Gonzaga: Bill Laimbeer

11. Hornets: Malik Monk (G) – Kentucky: Lou Williams

Rose's player comparisons stopped just before the Pistons' selection at No. 12.

Pistons: Luke Kennard (G) – Duke

13. Jazz: Donovan Mitchell (G) – Louisville

14. Heat: Bam Adebayo (C) – Kentucky

15. Kings: Justin Jackson (F) - UNC

16. Timberwolves: Justin Patton (C) - Creighton

17. Bucks: DJ Wilson (F/C) - Michigan

18. Pacers: TJ Leaf (F/C) – UCLA

19. Hawks: John Collins (F) - Wake Forest

20. Kings: Harry Giles (F/C) – Duke

21. Thunder: Terrance Ferguson (F) – Australia

22. Nets: Jarrett Allen (C) – Texas

23. Raptors: OG Anunoby (F) – Indiana

24. Nuggets: Tyler Lydon (F) – Syracuse

25. 76ers: Andzejs Pasecniks (C) – Latvia

26. Trail Blazers: Caleb Swanigan (PF) – Purdue

27. Lakers: Kyle Kuzma (F) – Utah

28. Jazz: Tony Bradley (C) - North Carolina

29. Spurs: Derrick White (G) – Colorado

30. Lakers: Josh Hart (G) - Villanova

Round 2:

31. Pelicans: Frank Jackson (PG) - Duke 

32. Suns: Davon Reed (SG) - Miami

33. Magic: Wesley Iwundu (SF) - Kansas State

34. Kings: Frank Mason III (PG) - Kansas

35. Grizzlies: Ivan Rabb (PF) - California

36. 76ers: Jonah Bolden (PF) - Australia

37. Celtics: Semi Ojeleye (SF) - SMU

38. Warriors: Jordan Bell (C) - Oregon

39. Clippers: Jawun Evans (PG) - OSU

40. Hornets: Dwayne Bacon (SF) - FSU

41. Hawks: Tyler Dorsey (SG) - Oregon

42. Lakers: Thomas Bryant (C) - Indiana

43. Rockets: Isaiah Hartenstein (C) - Lithuania

44. Knicks: Damyean Dotson (SG) - Oregon

45. Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks (SF) - Oregon

46. Bucks: Sterling Brown (SG) - SMU

47. Pacers: Ike Anigbogu (C) - UCLA

48. Clippers: Sindarius Thornwell (SG) - South Carolina

49. Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar (SF) - Slovenia

50. 76ers: Mathias Lessort (PF) - France

51. Nuggets: Monte' Morris (PG) - Iowa State

52. Pacers: Edmond Sumner (PG) - Xavier

53. Celtics: Kadeem Allen (SG) - Arizona

54. Suns:  Alec Peters (PF) - Valparaiso

55. Jazz: Nigel Williams-Goss (PG) - Gonzaga

56. Celtics:  Jabari Bird (SG) - California

57. Nets: Aleksandar Vezenkov (PF) - Spain

58. Knicks: Ognjen Jaramaz (PG) - Serbia

59. Spurs: Jaron Blossomgame (SF) - Clemson

60. Hawks: Alpha Kaba (PF) - France

Markelle Fultz top pick in NBA draft

