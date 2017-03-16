2017 March Madness schedule: Thursday's NCAA Tournament times, TV guide

General view of the North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks practice prior to the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Amway Center. (Photo: Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports)

The NCAA Men's Basketball tournament tips off Thursday, with a full slate of 16 games, beginning just after noon ET.

Here is everything you need to know regarding coverage, along with must-watch story lines heading into March Madness' opening weekend.

Game times are listed below, along with the tv channel and announcers calling the game.

Let the Madness begin!

THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE (All TIMES ET)

12:15 p.m. (5) Notre Dame vs. (12) Princeton

- CBS: Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce

12:40 p.m. No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 12 UNC Wilmington

- truTV: Ian Eagle, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn

1:30 p.m. (4) Butler vs. (13) Winthrop

- TNT: Carter Blackburn, Mike Gminski, Debbie Antonelli, Lisa Byington

2:00 p.m. (1) Gonzaga vs. (16) South Dakota State

- TBS: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl

2:45 p.m. (4) West Virginia vs. (13) Bucknell

- CBS: Lundquist, Spanarkel, LaForce

3:10 p.m. (4) Florida vs. (13) East Tennessee State

- truTV: Eagle, Lavin, Washburn

4:00 p.m. (5) Minnesota vs. (12) Middle Tennessee

- TNT: Blackburn, Gminski, Antontelli, Byington

4:30 p.m. (8) Northwestern vs. (9) Vanderbilt

- TBS: Catalon, Lappas, Erdahl

6:50 p.m. No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Xavier

- TNT: Eagle, Lavin, Washburn

7:10 p.m. (1) Villanova vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s

- CBS: Lundquist, Spanarkel, LaForce

7:20 p.m. (7) Saint Mary’s vs. (10) VCU

- TBS: Catalon, Lappas, Erdahl

7:27 p.m. (4) Purdue vs. (13) Vermont

- truTV: Blackburn, Gminski, Antontelli, Byington

9:20 p.m. (3) Florida State vs. (14) Florida Gulf Coast

- TNT: Eagle, Lavin, Washburn

9:40 p.m. (8) Wisconsin vs. (9) Virginia Tech

- CBS: Lundquist, Spanarkel, LaForce

9:50 p.m. (2) Arizona vs. (15) North Dakota

- TBS: Catalon, Lappas, Erdahl

9:57 p.m. (5) Iowa State vs. (12) Nevada

- truTV: Blackburn, Gminski, Antontelli, Byington

