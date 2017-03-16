WTSP
2017 March Madness schedule: Thursday's NCAA Tournament times, TV guide

USA TODAY Sports , WTSP 7:12 AM. EDT March 16, 2017

The NCAA Men's Basketball tournament tips off Thursday, with a full slate of 16 games, beginning just after noon ET.

Here is everything you need to know regarding coverage, along with must-watch story lines heading into March Madness' opening weekend.

Game times are listed below, along with the tv channel and announcers calling the game.

Let the Madness begin!

Take a look at the full bracket and print it here.

THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE (All TIMES ET)

12:15 p.m. (5) Notre Dame vs. (12) Princeton
- CBS: Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce

12:40 p.m. No.  5 Virginia vs. No. 12 UNC Wilmington
- truTV: Ian Eagle, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn

1:30 p.m. (4) Butler vs. (13) Winthrop
- TNT: Carter Blackburn, Mike Gminski, Debbie Antonelli, Lisa Byington

2:00 p.m. (1) Gonzaga vs. (16) South Dakota State
- TBS: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl

2:45 p.m. (4) West Virginia vs. (13) Bucknell
- CBS: Lundquist, Spanarkel, LaForce

3:10 p.m. (4) Florida vs. (13) East Tennessee State
- truTV: Eagle, Lavin, Washburn

4:00 p.m. (5) Minnesota vs. (12) Middle Tennessee
- TNT: Blackburn, Gminski, Antontelli, Byington

4:30 p.m. (8) Northwestern vs. (9) Vanderbilt
- TBS: Catalon, Lappas, Erdahl

6:50 p.m. No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Xavier
- TNT: Eagle, Lavin, Washburn

7:10 p.m. (1) Villanova vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s
- CBS: Lundquist, Spanarkel, LaForce

7:20 p.m. (7) Saint Mary’s vs. (10) VCU
- TBS: Catalon, Lappas, Erdahl

7:27 p.m. (4) Purdue vs. (13) Vermont
- truTV: Blackburn, Gminski, Antontelli, Byington

9:20 p.m. (3) Florida State vs. (14) Florida Gulf Coast
- TNT: Eagle, Lavin, Washburn

9:40 p.m. (8) Wisconsin vs. (9) Virginia Tech
- CBS: Lundquist, Spanarkel, LaForce

9:50 p.m. (2) Arizona vs. (15) North Dakota
- TBS: Catalon, Lappas, Erdahl

9:57 p.m. (5) Iowa State vs. (12) Nevada
- truTV: Blackburn, Gminski, Antontelli, Byington

