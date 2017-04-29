New Texans QB buys his mom a new car

Happy birthday! Deshaun Watson bought his mom a 2017 Jaguar. (Photo: Twitter)

Ex-Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson had a pretty decent Thursday, when the Texans traded up to draft him No. 12 overall. Watson should have the chance to compete for the starting job immediately (unlike Patrick Mahomes) and is joining a playoff team (unlike Mitch Trubisky).



His mom then had a pretty decent Saturday. That's because Watson celebrated being drafted by buying his mom her first-ever car for her birthday.

It was a Jaguar:

Happy Birthday Mama! I love you & you deserve your first official car! Enjoy it! "Had to cop her the '17 Jag" 💯🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/gVE2wzzh6k — Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) April 29, 2017

Buying a Jaguar is much better than being a Jaguar, so congrats to the entire Watson family on an incredible few days.

