NFL star Oher turns himself in to face assault charge

Michael Oher

Carolina Panthers tackle Michael Oher turned himself in to Nashville police on Tuesday and was booked on a misdemeanor assault charge that stemmed from an alleged altercation with an Uber driver last month.

Oher was also scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

According to the police report, Oher got into an argument with an Uber driver over a fare dispute on April 14. The driver eventually got out of the car and confronted Oher, who then allegedly shoved the driver to the ground. At that point, Oher’s friends, who were also passengers, restrained Oher.

Oher’s upbringing in Memphis was the basis for the movie and book, The Blind Side.

