NFL teams reveal anthem plans for Sunday

FOXBORO, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 24: Members of the New England Patriots kneel on the sidelines as the National Anthem is played before a game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo: Billie Weiss/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Here's the latest on what NFL teams are planning to do before and during the pre-game national anthem this weekend after many opted for some form of unity and/or protest last weekend in the wake of President Trump's critical and profane remarks about the NFL and players who protest during The Star-Spangled Banner.

The Dallas Cowboys, who knelt with arms interlocked before Monday night's game, apparently will go back to standing for the anthem when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

No more anthem demonstations for Cowboys, Dez Bryant said team will stand with hand over heart Sunday. Said last week was about Trump. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 29, 2017

On Thursday at Lambeau Field, members of the Green Bay Packers locked arms again before playing the Bears, many of whom did the same. Reaction among fans at the game was mixed, with some heeding the Packers' request earlier in the week to lock arms.

Also Thursday, the Denver Broncos sent a tweet embedded with "A MESSAGE FROM OUR PLAYERS."

]The Broncos, who host the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, explained why many of them chose to kneel before last week's game at Buffalo. However the players say "we'll be standing together" this week.

A message from our players: pic.twitter.com/eQs3z7OcqV — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 28, 2017

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Saturday that the team will kneel before the national anthem, but then stand as a team for the anthem.

A message from the players: pic.twitter.com/2jhU8TGzcr — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 30, 2017

Quarterback Drew Brees on Friday announced over Twitter the New Orleans Saints' plans for the anthem on Sunday in their game against the Miami Dolphins.

Brees tweeted Friday morning, "As a way to show respect to all, our #Saints team will kneel in solidarity prior to the national anthem & stand together during the anthem."

As a way to show respect to all, our #Saints team will kneel in solidarity prior to the national anthem & stand together during the anthem. — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) September 29, 2017

Saints owner Tom Benson chimed in later Friday, issuing a statement saying, "standing at attention for our flag and our national anthem is a powerful symbol we must respect."

"This week has demonstrated there are very sensitive, difficult and emotional matters affecting this country," Benson said in a statement. "Now more than ever we must find solutions that unite and don't divide us. ...Regarding the issues of social injustice, I stand ready to offer our organizations, our players, and our community meaningful support and resources to move from protest to solution."

© 2017 USATODAY.COM