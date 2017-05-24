2018 NFL Pro Bowl returning to Orlando

AFC cornerback Aqib Talib of the Denver Broncos (21) runs past NFC tight end Jimmy Graham of the Seattle Seahawks (88) during the second half at the Pro Bowl at Citrus Bowl on Jan. 29, 2017. (Photo: Steve Mitchell, USA TODAY Sports)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando’s Camping World Stadium will host the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season.

ESPN will simulcast the game on Jan. 28, 2018, at 3 p.m. ET.

The Pro Bowl, which returned to the AFC versus NFC contest last season, features 88 of the NFL’s best players. Forty-four players are featured from each contest.

Fans, players and coaches determine who is selected to the Pro Bowl.

The news comes a day after NFL owners voted to move Super Bowl LV in 2021 from Los Angeles to Tampa.

Go to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ website for more information.

Editor’s Note: Camping World Stadium is also known as the Orlando Citrus Bowl.

© 2017 WTSP-TV