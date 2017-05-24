2018 NFL Pro Bowl returning to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando’s Camping World Stadium will host the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season.
ESPN will simulcast the game on Jan. 28, 2018, at 3 p.m. ET.
The Pro Bowl, which returned to the AFC versus NFC contest last season, features 88 of the NFL’s best players. Forty-four players are featured from each contest.
Fans, players and coaches determine who is selected to the Pro Bowl.
The news comes a day after NFL owners voted to move Super Bowl LV in 2021 from Los Angeles to Tampa.
Go to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ website for more information.
Editor’s Note: Camping World Stadium is also known as the Orlando Citrus Bowl.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs