2018 NFL Pro Bowl returning to Orlando

Mark Bergin, WTSP 12:33 PM. EDT May 24, 2017

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando’s Camping World Stadium will host the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season.

ESPN will simulcast the game on Jan. 28, 2018, at 3 p.m. ET.

The Pro Bowl, which returned to the AFC versus NFC contest last season, features 88 of the NFL’s best players. Forty-four players are featured from each contest.

Fans, players and coaches determine who is selected to the Pro Bowl.

The news comes a day after NFL owners voted to move Super Bowl LV in 2021 from Los Angeles to Tampa.

Go to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ website for more information.

Editor’s Note: Camping World Stadium is also known as the Orlando Citrus Bowl.

