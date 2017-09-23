Athletes take on Trump

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Cruises affected by Hurricane Irma and Maria
-
What To Do If You're Impacted By Equifax Hack?
-
Verify: Can you get reimbursed for spoiled food?
-
'Booms' rattle Temple Terrace street
-
Experts warn of phony calls to steal money
-
Sewage pumped into neighbor's home
-
Batteries kept family's home running
-
VERIFY: Are strangers following you on Facebook?
-
'Heroic' man fights off Starbucks robber in Transformers mask
-
Plane, copter collide at airport
More Stories
-
Electrician helping restore Irma outages has…Sep 23, 2017, 11:34 p.m.
-
Man killed, 4-year-old girl hurt when watercraft…Sep 23, 2017, 6:07 p.m.
-
Plane, helicopter collide in ClearwaterSep 23, 2017, 5:42 p.m.