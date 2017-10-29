Bears tight end Zach Miller suffers gruesome leg injury

The Chicago Bears' Zack Miller is helped off the field after dislocating his knee. (Photo: Getty Images)

CHICAGO -- Zach Miller managed to hold onto a pass in the end zone as his left leg bent awkwardly, but not according to the NFL rules, CBS Chicago reports.

What seemed to be a touchdown catch for Miller was overturned on the field and ruled an incomplete pass. The Bears were forced to settle for a field goal while Miller was carted off the field with his left leg placed in an air cast.

The play occurred late in the third quarter on a third-down play, with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky lofting a pass to Miller in the right side of the end zone. Miller leaped and managed to catch the football.

WARNING: The video below is graphic.

Zach Miller Dislocates Knee On Touchdown That Gets Reversed pic.twitter.com/GrHE9dWxz7 — NFL Insider (@1NFLInsider) October 29, 2017

As his left leg bent awkwardly against the ground, the ball was released from his possession on the ground, a play that would seem to but is considered a reception not complete by league rules.

During the FOX broadcast, former NFL vice president of officiating, Dean Blandino, said the catch should have been ruled a completed catch and a touchdown. The Bears settled for a Connor Barth field goal, which made the score 14-6 in favor of the Saints.

Miller was immediately ruled out for the game with a left leg injury. The extent will be confirmed after the game.

After the game, Bears coach John Fox said Zach Miller dislocated his knee and was taken to a local hospital. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him," Fox said in a statement.

