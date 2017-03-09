WTSP
Buccaneers near deal with Pro Bowl WR DeSean Jackson

Endangered to threatened

10News Staff , WTSP 12:26 PM. EST March 09, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to strengthen their passing game by signing Pro Bowler  DeSean Jackson, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The deal is expected to be finalized about 4 p.m. Thursday.

Quarterback Jameis Winston had openly supported getting Jackson, saying, "We want DeSean. You better believe we want DeSean here."

 

 

Coach Dirk Koetter said his offense needed to add playmakers, and Jackson led the NFL in yards per catch among receivers with more than 25 catches. Last season, Tampa Bay was the only team that did not record a pass play of 50 yards.

DeSean Jackson's contract is expected to be for more than $10 million a year, less than the deal for the player he is replacing: Vincent Jackson, who just completed a five-year, $55 million deal.

 

