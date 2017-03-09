Buccaneers near deal with Pro Bowl WR DeSean Jackson

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to strengthen their passing game by signing Pro Bowl DeSean Jackson. Ralph Freso/Getty Images (Photo: Ralph Freso, 2016 Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to strengthen their passing game by signing Pro Bowler DeSean Jackson, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The deal is expected to be finalized about 4 p.m. Thursday.

Quarterback Jameis Winston had openly supported getting Jackson, saying, "We want DeSean. You better believe we want DeSean here."

Former Washington WR DeSean Jackson expects to sign with Tampa assuming no breakdown in final negotiations,... https://t.co/brYefpKUUq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

Coach Dirk Koetter said his offense needed to add playmakers, and Jackson led the NFL in yards per catch among receivers with more than 25 catches. Last season, Tampa Bay was the only team that did not record a pass play of 50 yards.

DeSean Jackson's contract is expected to be for more than $10 million a year, less than the deal for the player he is replacing: Vincent Jackson, who just completed a five-year, $55 million deal.

