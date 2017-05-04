Bucs' Doug Martin involved in crash

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin was involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon, but he was not seriously injured, Tampa police said.
About 1:15 p.m., Martin was eastbound on Azeele Street in his BMW. Meanwhile, a black Kia driven by Jake Balsay was southbound on Habana Avenue.
The Kia ran a stop sign and collided with Martin's car, police said. The BMW was pushed off the road and hit the air conditioning unit outside a business.
Martin received minor cuts and bruises.
Balsay was cited for a stop sign violation.
Bucs General Manager Jason Licht released a statement:
“Doug was the unfortunate victim in an auto accident earlier today after leaving our team facility. While Doug’s vehicle sustained a large amount of damage, we are pleased to report that he received only minor cuts and bruises. He has been evaluated by our medical staff and has headed home.”
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs