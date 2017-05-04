Bucs' Doug Martin involved in crash

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (22) during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium. (Photo: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin was involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon, but he was not seriously injured, Tampa police said.

About 1:15 p.m., Martin was eastbound on Azeele Street in his BMW. Meanwhile, a black Kia driven by Jake Balsay was southbound on Habana Avenue.

The Kia ran a stop sign and collided with Martin's car, police said. The BMW was pushed off the road and hit the air conditioning unit outside a business.

Martin received minor cuts and bruises.

Balsay was cited for a stop sign violation.

Bucs General Manager Jason Licht released a statement:

“Doug was the unfortunate victim in an auto accident earlier today after leaving our team facility. While Doug’s vehicle sustained a large amount of damage, we are pleased to report that he received only minor cuts and bruises. He has been evaluated by our medical staff and has headed home.”

© 2017 WTSP-TV