Bucs' Lynch again a finalist for Hall of Fame

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety John Lynch will lead the team onto the field Thursday before he is inducted into the Ring of Honor. Photo by Wil Vragovic of The Tampa Bay Times

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety John Lynch was among 15 modern-era finalists announced for the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.

Lynch, who played with the Bucs from 1993-2003 as well as the Denver Broncos from 2004 to 2007, made the list for the fourth straight year. He was inducted into the Bucs’ Ring of Honor during the 2016 season.

First-year eligibles LaDainian Tomlinson, Jason Taylor and Brian Dawkins were also on the list.



Others making the finals are Morten Andersen, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Terrell Davis, Alan Faneca, Joe Jacoby, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Terrell Owens and Kurt Warner.



Previously selected as a finalist by the veterans committee is former Seattle safety Kenny Easley.



In the contributors' category, the nominees are former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.



The class of 2017 will be elected on Feb. 4, the day before the Super Bowl in Houston. Inductions will be Aug. 5 in Canton, Ohio.

