Bucs' Mike Smith to interview for Jaguars job

Falcons owner Arthur Blank, left, and Mike Smith, defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers converse during pregame warmups at Georgia Dome on September 11, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2016 Getty Images)

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith will interview for the head coach position with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Smith, who was defensive coordinator under Jack Del Rio in Jacksonville from 2003-07, was 66-46 as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2008-14. He got them to the playoffs four times including the NFC Championship game in 2012.

Under Smith, 57, the Bucs showed dramatic improvement on defense the final eight games of the season. Tampa Bay won an NFL-high five games when scoring 19 points or less after having won one such game in the previous three seasons. The Bucs also were ranked first in the league in third down defense as opponents only converted 34.4 percent of their opportunities.

