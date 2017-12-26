Bucs player reportedly leaves $1K tip for Applebee's staff on Christmas Eve

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Sealver Siliga (96) runs from the locker room before the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. (Photo: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – While Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans criticize how many points the team’s defense has given away on the field, one player earned some points off the field for his generosity.

After the Bucs fell to their division rival Carolina Panthers 22-19 on Sunday, defensive tackle Sealver Siliga and some friends visited a Tampa-area Applebee’s.

According to TMZ Sports, Siliga and company were nice despite the loss, and Siliga asked the manager how many people were still working in the restaurant “because he wanted to tip every person $100 (from the servers to dishwashers).”

When Siliga took the $256.93 bill, he left a $1,000 tip for the remaining staff working on Christmas Eve.

The Bucs play again this Sunday, Dec. 31, at home versus the New Orleans Saints.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV