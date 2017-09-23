Bucs players respond to Trump comments

T.J. Ward says the president's comments give more reasons for players to kneel during the national anthem. (Photo: Cindy Ord, 2017 Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers players are taking to Twitter to respond to President Donald Trump's comments that players who kneel during the national anthem should be fired.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he's fired. He's fired!'" Trump said at a rally in Alabama.

Bucs safety T.J. Ward said the president's comments are all the more reason to kneel.

Defensive tackle Chris Baker linked the comments to race.

So the BLACK NFL PLAYERS are SON OF A BITCH now WOW — Chris Baker (@cbakerswaggy) September 23, 2017

That comment brought responses, many of them accusing him of bringing race into the discussion.

No. Just the very small # of players disrespecting the flag and our country. Stop distorting what he said. Frankly, ib — SonnyandSam (@sonnyandsam) September 23, 2017

I didn't hear him say black once! Who's the one making this a race issue? Huh? — Matt stone (@stomat75) September 23, 2017

Other commenters, however, criticized Trump for comments following violence in Charlottesville, where he said some of the people who organized the alt-right rally were "very fine people"

⬆️logic In whatever reality makes it okay to support a guy who described white supremacists as "very fine people" but call kneelers "SOBs". — Luke Mac (@LTMac61) September 23, 2017

The Buccaneers are in Minnesota to play the Vikings on Sunday.

