WTSP
Close

Bucs players respond to Trump comments

10News Staff , WTSP 3:51 PM. EDT September 23, 2017

Tampa Bay Buccaneers players are taking to Twitter to respond to President Donald Trump's comments that players who kneel during the national anthem should be fired.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he's fired. He's fired!'" Trump said at a rally in Alabama.

Bucs safety T.J. Ward said the president's comments are all the more reason to kneel.

Defensive tackle Chris Baker linked the comments to race.

That comment brought responses, many of them accusing him of bringing race into the discussion.

Other commenters, however, criticized Trump for comments following violence in Charlottesville, where he said some of the people who organized the alt-right rally were "very fine people"

 

The Buccaneers are in Minnesota to play the Vikings on Sunday.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

 

 

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories